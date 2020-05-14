Beers and Bands: 8th Wonder Brewery hosts virtual concerts

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- 8th Wonder Brewery knows the importance of community. Their beer is sold in stores, but a large part of their business involves bringing people to their East Downtown brewery to hang out, have a few beers and enjoy live music.That in-person communal experience is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but 8th Wonder still wants to give local musicians a place to perform. That's why they've started "Songs from 8 Feet" - a weekly event on Thursday evenings at 6 where local bands and musicians perform live on the brewery's Facebook page."This is our small attempt to provide an avenue for local musicians to play some music and engage with their fans," said Ryan Soroka, the co-founder of 8th Wonder Brewery. "Graciously, one of our investors, Dr. Sean Rosenbaum and his son, Morgan, have really taken the lead on this and have been hosting it in their backyard."The Mighty Orq, Matt Harlan, and Reginald Smith, Jr. are a few of the acts who have taken part in this event. 8th Wonder Brewery also includes Venmo, PayPal and Cash App information so viewers can leave tips for the artists."We thought this would be a great way to support local artists whose gigs have been cancelled," said Morgan.In addition to changing the way they bring live shows to the public, 8th Wonder has also been forced to adapt the way they bring their beer to the community. Their taproom is closed and they've also lost business from the closure of local bars and restaurants."Things are weird," said Soroka. "We're really limping along with grocery store sales and curbside pickup."Visit 8thWonder.com for more information on their available services, as well as any updates on the reopening of their taproom.