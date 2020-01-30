8th grader hit and killed while trying to cross highway in Dayton

By
DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dayton ISD middle school student has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, officials say.

The police department posted on Facebook that the incident happened around 6:47 a.m. on Highway 321 near CR 676, about two miles north of Dayton High School.

The student has been identified as 14-year-old Tyrese Manigo, an 8th grader at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School.

Officials say Tyrese was trying to cross Highway 321 when he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound.

Tyrese died at the scene.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Criminal charges are not expected.

"It is always tragic to see a loss of life in this way, but it is especially difficult when the loss is a child," said Police Chief Robert Vine. "Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of this young man and all involved."

Authorities are asking people to find an alternate route as traffic is being detoured.



