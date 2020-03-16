89-year-old woman, Julia Scroggins, missing in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Deputies are looking for an 89-year-old missing woman in northeast Houston.

According to officials, Julia Scroggins was last seen Saturday afternoon around 12 p.m. leaving Wesley Methodist Church.

She's described as being 5'4, has gray hair and was wearing a white and black dress, black shoes and a black purse.
She is believed to be driving a 2015 dark blue Nissan Altima whose license plate is JNZ9003.

Anyone with information is urged to call the missing person unit at the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonamber alertharris county sheriffs officemissing personmissing woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350K to Houston Food Bank
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
Robert Durst's murder trial postponed due to coronavirus
Show More
Help Mattress Mack assist seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
ABC13 Evening News for March 15, 2020
UH baseball team quarantines after member has COVID-19 symptoms
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
This RodeoHouston event won't be canceled
More TOP STORIES News