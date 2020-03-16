89-year-old woman, Julia Scroggins, missing in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Deputies are looking for an 89-year-old missing woman in northeast Houston.According to officials, Julia Scroggins was last seen Saturday afternoon around 12 p.m. leaving Wesley Methodist Church.She's described as being 5'4, has gray hair and was wearing a white and black dress, black shoes and a black purse.She is believed to be driving a 2015 dark blue Nissan Altima whose license plate is JNZ9003.Anyone with information is urged to call the missing person unit at the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.