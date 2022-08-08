87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 87-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in northwest Houston after being hospitalized with spinal fractures and human bite marks on her stomach the day before, according to authorities.

On Saturday at about 8:30 a.m., HPD homicide detectives were contacted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences about a suspicious death at 9203 McDade St.

A woman was found dead inside the home, HPD said.

Detectives said they learned that the woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center due to rapid breathing at about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.

The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her abdomen, according to investigators.

Police did not immediately identify anyone as a suspect.

The identity and cause of death of the woman are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.