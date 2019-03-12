Police searching for 87-year-old man with dementia after going missing from home in S. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to find an 87-year-old man who has been missing from his Houston home since early Monday morning.Jose Zavala was last seen at his home in the 8200 block of Barkley Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.Zavala was wearing a green dress shirt, blue dress pants, a dark blue vest, red tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.He's 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. Zavala has brown eyes and grey hair.Zavala has dementia.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.