87-year-old man missing after house fire in Baytown

Firefighters say an 87-year-old man is missing after a house fire in Baytown.The home, located at Missouri Street near California Street, is still burning. It started around 3 a.m.According to authorities, the roof has caved in, making it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.Fire crews have remained outside, so they have not done a search to confirm if the man who lives there is still inside.This is a developing story. We will update it with details as soon as we receive them.