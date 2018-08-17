87-year-old man missing after house fire in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters say an 87-year-old man is missing after a house fire in Baytown.

The home, located at Missouri Street near California Street, is still burning. It started around 3 a.m.

According to authorities, the roof has caved in, making it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.

Fire crews have remained outside, so they have not done a search to confirm if the man who lives there is still inside.

This is a developing story. We will update it with details as soon as we receive them.

