87-year-old man missing after house fire in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters say an 87-year-old man is missing after a house fire in Baytown.
The home, located at Missouri Street near California Street, is still burning. It started around 3 a.m.
According to authorities, the roof has caved in, making it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.
Fire crews have remained outside, so they have not done a search to confirm if the man who lives there is still inside.
This is a developing story. We will update it with details as soon as we receive them.
