87-year-old driver accidentally crashes into Pier 1 store in Kemah

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- An 87-year-old driver accidentally crashed into a Pier 1 Imports store Tuesday in Kemah, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a location on Marina Bay Drive.

"I was pulling in this car space here and hit the gas instead of the brake," said H.R. Phillips, who said the moment was scary.

Two employees were inside the store at the time, but they were not hurt.

The crash destroyed one of the store windows and a glassware display.

There's no word on how much the damage to the store will cost.

Police say Phillips won't be cited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kemahcrashdriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Tilman Fertitta has identity stolen, allegedly by Spring woman
ABC13's Morning News
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Son to be charged with capital murder in parents' shooting deaths
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
$39,000 ER bill lowered after woman Turns to Ted
Show More
JJ Watt praises baby Texans fan for unique corrective helmet
2 officers shot while reporting to break-in, suspect killed
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
Boy shot by babysitter taking pictures with gun, sheriff says
Houston trailblazer Faye Bryant remembered for service
More TOP STORIES News