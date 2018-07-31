80 injured after Aeromexico plane crashes at airport, officials say

Eighty people have been injured after an Aeromexico flight crashed while en route to Mexico City, according to government officials.Flight #2431 was taking off at the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango Tuesday afternoon when it crashed, according to Durango state Governor José Rosas Aispuro Torres.The plane was taking off when it tried to abort the takeoff due to bad weather, but it was too late, Aispuro Torres told reporters. The plane went down after the runway ended, Aispuro Torres said.Weather reports showed scattered storms in the area at the time of the accident.Two passengers were injured critically, Fernando Rios, a spokesperson for Durango's State Coordination of Civil Protection said on Mexican television."It is confirmed that there were no deaths following the accident of flight Aeromexico 2431," Aispuro Torres wrote on Twitter. "At this moment on behalf of the cabinet, led by Coordinator Rosario Castro, to attend to the injured and cooperate with airport authorities with what has occurred."Aeromexico wrote on Twitter Wednesday just after 5 p.m. ET that it was aware of an "accident" in the northwest Mexican state of Durango.There were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 plane, Mexico's Secretary of Communications and Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza wrote on Twitter.Aispuro Torres asked the state's security and emergency departments to respond to the scene of the accident, he wrote on Twitter. Any figures for the number of injured passengers are not yet available, Aispuro Torres wrote.Survivors are being transported to area hospitals, a spokesperson for Durango Civil Protection told reporters. Some survivors were able to walk away from the crash to a nearby road, the spokesperson said.Photos posted by Durango Civil Protection show smoke rising from the apparent crash site, which was surrounded by first responders and emergency vehicles.Although a fire broke out after the plane crashed, none of the injured appear to have suffered from burns, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesperson for the Durango Civil Protection, said on Mexican television. The fire appears to be under control, Aispuro Torres told reporters.Further details were not immediately available.The E190 is often used for regional commercial flights around the world and is commonly used by U.S. carriers American Airlines and Jetblue.