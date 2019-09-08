rescue

83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- About 83 passengers and crew members were rescued from a paddlewheel boat on Lake Conroe Saturday.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Passengers on board the Southern Empress say a fishing boat was blocking the path to the dock. They say the captain blew the horn several times, but the fisherman did not move.

They say the paddlewheel boat then ran aground onto a sand bar near Bird Island. Rescue crews helped get passengers and crew members off the boat.

No injuries were reported. Officials say due to the lack of rain in the area, the lake is almost 2 ft. below normal pool.

A similar situation happened back in 2015 when two boats also ran aground in a same area.
