It's an amazing story of survival -- an 80-year-old woman fought for her life during a disturbing assault in her home.On Sunday, Shevaun says a naked man broke into her home in Las Vegas. She says when she questioned why he was there, he threatened to rape her and knocked her to the ground.She recalled, "He said, 'I'm going to rape you then I'm going to have to kill you.'"For more than an hour, the man went through her home. Shevaun says she tried to talk to him, and even offered him $50.Once, she tried to escape, but the man, armed with a screwdriver, stopped her again."I got up headed toward the front door and he tackled me and said, 'Get back on the couch,'" she said.Shevaun remembered her mom's antique gun and retrieved it from the under the couch, but the intruder grabbed it away from her and shot her in the face.Shevaun says she knew she'd have to stay calm to survive, so she played dead.From a hospital bed, she helped police catch her attacker, identified by his tattoos.When asked what she'd tell him, she replied, "I can't say it on TV. You'll have to bleep it."Shevaun is still recovering. Her attacker was a registered sex offender.