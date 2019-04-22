80-year-old cyclist struck and killed while training for event in Fort Bend Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified the elderly man who was struck and killed in Fort Bend County as he was training for a bicycle event.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the 20500 block of SH 36 just north of FM 1462.

Deputies say 80-year-old Charles Raymond Turner attempted to make a sudden U-turn when an oncoming SUV slammed into him.

According to authorities, the impact threw Turner several feet off his bicycle.

After slamming into the 80-year-old cyclist, deputies say the driver of the SUV stopped and called the police.

Deputies say the driver was cooperative, and even offered to submit a blood sample.

State Highway 36 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.



