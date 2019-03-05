80 arrests made at protest for Sacramento officers not charged in fatal shooting of Stephon Clark

EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of people staged the march in a wealthy area of the city after prosecutors declined to file charges against police who shot Stephon Clark last March.

SACRAMENTO, California -- A protest over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police has ended with at least 80 arrests, police said. Among those detained were clergy and a reporter.

Capt. Norm Leong tweets that the protest Monday night ended with "80 plus arrests. Still processing it all. "

Dozens of people staged the march in a wealthy area of the city after prosecutors declined to file charges against police who shot Stephon Clark last March. The officers said they thought the 22-year-old Clark had a gun, but he was holding a cellphone.

SEE ALSO: 2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges

EMBED More News Videos

The two Sacramento police officers whose fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year prompted nationwide protests will not face criminal charges, Sacramento County's district attorney said.



About two hours into the demonstration, police ordered protesters to disperse.

Remaining demonstrators were later surrounded on a freeway overpass, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Police handcuffed at least three clergy members and Bee reporter Dale Kasler, who was covering the demonstration, the newspaper reported.

Kasler's hands were twist-tied and he was led away as other reporters shouted that he was a member of the media on assignment, the Bee said. He was standing with several protesters when he was detained, the newspaper reported. The reporter was released after he had been held for an hour, the newspaper said.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg told the Bee in a text message that he questioned the police's response to the protest.

"I'm very disappointed that the protest ended the way it did," Steinberg said. "I have many questions about what caused the order to disperse and the subsequent arrests. I will withhold further comment until I get answers to these crucial questions tonight or tomorrow morning."

The mayor also told the Bee that he's upset about the reporter's arrest. "No matter what precipitated this order to disperse, no member of the press should be detained for covering a protest," Steinberg said in a phone call to the newspaper.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiadeadly shootingfatal shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
Sisters share how they survived 2 nights in wilderness
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
Man shot while sleeping on couch inside his home
Family of Carlos Rios now panicked as case continues
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
Show More
Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police
Medical offices burglarized for more than $20,000
Digital Deal of the Day
Money for needy families going to gambling, constables say
Cancer patient dresses in costumes to spread joy
More TOP STORIES News