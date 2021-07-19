8-year-old injured in shooting in Harris County, deputies say

Last night in the 12600 block of SH249 a person fired a handgun at passing vehicles. An 8 year old child was injured in the shooting. If you have information call us or Crime stoppers! — Major Wayne Kuhlman (@HCSO_CIB) July 18, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies were investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old injured on Sunday.It happened in the 12600 block of SH-249, according to Major Wayne Kuhlman.Kuhlman said the incident occurred when someone fired a handgun at passing vehicles.If you know any information regarding the gunman or the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.As of early June, the Houston Police Department reported it has responded to 202 homicides. At the same time last year, there were 148 homicides, a 36% increase year over year.