8-year-old injured in shooting in Harris County, deputies say

It happened in the 12600 block of SH-249, according to Major Wayne Kuhlman.
Kuhlman said the incident occurred when someone fired a handgun at passing vehicles.
If you know any information regarding the gunman or the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Last night in the 12600 block of SH249 a person fired a handgun at passing vehicles. An 8 year old child was injured in the shooting. If you have information call us or Crime stoppers!— Major Wayne Kuhlman (@HCSO_CIB) July 18, 2021
As of early June, the Houston Police Department reported it has responded to 202 homicides. At the same time last year, there were 148 homicides, a 36% increase year over year.
