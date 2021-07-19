child shot

8-year-old injured in shooting in Harris County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston surpasses 200 homicides this year so far

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies were investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old injured on Sunday.

It happened in the 12600 block of SH-249, according to Major Wayne Kuhlman.

Kuhlman said the incident occurred when someone fired a handgun at passing vehicles.

If you know any information regarding the gunman or the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



SEE RELATED STORY: Houston surpasses 200 homicides this year so far

As of early June, the Houston Police Department reported it has responded to 202 homicides. At the same time last year, there were 148 homicides, a 36% increase year over year.

MORE: 13 Investigates: Crime reported every 7 hours in this Houston neighborhood

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimegun violenceshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
7-year-old struck in head by stray bullet in SE Houston, HPD says
Mother and 16-year-old were shot by mom's ex, family says
Boy accidentally shot after his mom tosses her purse, police say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News