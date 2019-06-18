8-year-old girl seriously injured when Lexus rear ends SUV on Highway 249 in NW Harris County

An 8-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 249 near Old Bammel N Houston Road in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the child was in the back seat of a blue Chevrolet HHR that was stopped at the light in the center lane of Highway 249.

The vehicle was then hit from behind by a white Lexus.

Sobriety tests were given to both drivers, but it appears alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

It is not clear if the child was properly restrained.

She was flown to the hospital by Life Flight. She is expected to be okay.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that area is dark, making it one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the state.

In the past, deputies have targeted Highway 249 for extra enforcement because of the dangerous conditions.

At one point, three people died in a stretch of just two weeks.

The lack of street lights have also been blamed for other fatalities along the highway.

