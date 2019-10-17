8-year-old girl with autism hit by car in critical condition: Deputies

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl with autism is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Cypress.

Deputies say the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 11500 block of Huffmeister.

According to the sheriff's office, the child's mom had reported her daughter, who she said has autism, had left the house.

WATCH: Harris County Sgt. Simon Cheng provides details on child with autism hit by car
The child reportedly wandered into the street and was hit by a Nissan Murano that was traveling north on Huffmeister. The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old woman, stopped immediately and called 911.

The driver did not show signs of impairment and is cooperating with authorities.

Authorities say the 8-year-old suffered critical injuries and was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital, where she is currently in surgery.



