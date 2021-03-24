child killed

Mom and common-law husband arrested after 8-year-old boy dies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her common-law husband have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead in west Houston.

Police and paramedics responded to a possible drowning call at at the Quality Inn and Suites off the West Beltway around 11 p.m. Tuesday.



Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old boy in the floor in the middle of a room on the second floor of the hotel.

Paramedics began CPR and transported the boy to Texas Children's Hospital in Katy where he was pronounced dead.

Officers observed multiple injuries on the boy's body, not consistent with a drowning, according to a release from Houston police.

The boy's biological mother and her common-law husband were in the room when officers arrived and were questioned, police said.

The 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man are facing charges of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

"We believe this to be domestic violence related and we are investigating this now with our homicide division," Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department said. "We suspect foul play."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office stated that it would accept charges on the boy's mother and her common-law husband.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusedrowninghouston police departmentchild killedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Man accused of killing 6-year-old girl acts up in court
Pasadena shooting suspect has history of violence with kids
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16 lawsuits against Watson illustrate graphic allegations
Troy Finner approved to become next Houston police chief
TX house gives initial approval for permanent alcohol to-go
Showers and storms return for your Thursday morning commute
Wharton Co. deputy nearly hit by 18-wheeler
Mother convicted in brutal death of 4-year-old up for parole again
Woman dragged on ground during purse-snatching in NE Houston
Show More
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
FBI seeking victims after former trooper charged with sex crimes
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Attorneys for HPD sergeant's accused killer want city records
More TOP STORIES News