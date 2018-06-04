8-year-old dies after being pulled from Richmond pool

EMBED </>More Videos

8-year-old boy dies after found underwater (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a neighborhood pool Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a call of near drowning just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Frontera Court.

The boy was pulled out of the pool and transported to a hospital. CPR efforts were conducted, but the child did not survive.


According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the boy did not know how to swim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchild deathpoolsafetyRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News