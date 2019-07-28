8-year-old dead, 3 hospitalized in crash on I-45 north in Montgomery Co.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old child is dead following a major crash on I-45 north in Willis.

DPS said the crash happened at Calvary Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, two 3-year-olds and a 50-year-old woman were also transported to hospitals.

She, along with the 3-year-olds were believed to be in the same vehicle.

I-45 north remained closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown. No injuries to those in the other vehicle have been reported.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentfatal crashchild killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Woman dead, off-duty deputy shot in southeast Houston
Possibly impaired teen driver slams into patrol cars on I-10
110-year-old Houston woman credits longevity to faith in God
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Man dies after being hit by 3 cars in northeast Houston
Artist with contributions to UH and Buffalo Bayou dies at 95
Show More
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Humidity and rain chances return this weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
More TOP STORIES News