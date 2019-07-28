8-year-old dead, 3 hospitalized in crash on I-45 north in Montgomery Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old child is dead following a major crash on I-45 north in Willis.
DPS said the crash happened at Calvary Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to DPS, two 3-year-olds and a 50-year-old woman were also transported to hospitals.
She, along with the 3-year-olds were believed to be in the same vehicle.
I-45 north remained closed for several hours.
The cause of the crash is unknown. No injuries to those in the other vehicle have been reported.
