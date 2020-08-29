8-year-old boy shot in road rage in southeast Houston

Shooting: Fuqua @ Featherwood. Prelim info: Female & juvenile shot in road rage incident, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot during a road rage confrontation Friday while his family was grabbing dinner in southeast Houston, according to police.Police said a man, his girlfriend and two children were leaving Taco Bell around 9:40 p.m. when a Buick almost hit the family truck as they pulled onto Fuqua.The father kept driving and then, he heard gunshots.His girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, was hit in the shoulder. The boy was shot in the shoulder and thumb.They are both expected to be OK."We found rifle rounds and bullet casings," said Lt. R. Wilkens. "We're canvassing the area trying to find this vehicle."The father and other child were not hit.Police said they are looking for a white or cream colored Buick with chrome rims.