8-year-old boy shot in road rage in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot during a road rage confrontation Friday while his family was grabbing dinner in southeast Houston, according to police.

Police said a man, his girlfriend and two children were leaving Taco Bell around 9:40 p.m. when a Buick almost hit the family truck as they pulled onto Fuqua.

The father kept driving and then, he heard gunshots.

His girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, was hit in the shoulder. The boy was shot in the shoulder and thumb.

They are both expected to be OK.

"We found rifle rounds and bullet casings," said Lt. R. Wilkens. "We're canvassing the area trying to find this vehicle."



The father and other child were not hit.

Police said they are looking for a white or cream colored Buick with chrome rims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotcarshootingchild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Mother and 6-year-old son burned in fiery Grand Pkwy crash
Astros decide not to play Friday in support of BLM
Dangerous heat this weekend, front approaches next week
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Army Corps moving forward with Ike Dike study
Show More
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and LA
Lake Charles residents are helping each other recover after storm
Texas vote-by-mail application to go to every Harris Co. voter
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
More TOP STORIES News