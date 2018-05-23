HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The rash of threats against Houston area schools continue just days after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Law enforcement officers were dealing with at least eight threat incidents Wednesday at schools in the Bay City, Conroe, Cy-Fair, Houston, Katy and Pasadena school districts.
Pasadena student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
School administrators say a Beverly Hills Intermediate student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Pasadena ISD officials said an anonymous tip led officers to the student, who now faces criminal charges. The district said the student will also not be allowed to return to Beverly Hills Intermediate.
In a letter home to parents on Wednesday, Principal Stacey Barber urged parents and students to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior or concerns.
You can report anything out of the ordinary to Pasadena ISD's 'See Something, Say Something' website at www.pasadenaisd.org/saysomething.
Threat rumors at Conroe school leads to backpack ban
In Conroe ISD, rumors of a gun on campus and alleged Snapchat threats are leading to policy changes at Irons Junior High.
In a letter to parents sent out Wednesday, Principal Jeff Fuller said rumors of a student bringing a gun to the school were false. Fuller said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is, however, investigating rumors of alleged threats sent to some students via Snapchat.
The nature of the alleged threats were not disclosed in the letter, but Fuller said Conroe ISD police are assisting in the sheriff's investigation.
As a precaution, Fuller said backpacks and bags of any kind are banned from Irons Junior High beginning Thursday, May 24. This comes on the heels of a previously announced policy change on bags that was to be implemented Friday.
The principal said students may enter the campus with:
- a small purse
- phone
- pen
- review packet, and
- calculator, as needed
Parents or students with tips or information about any threat in Conroe ISD may make an anonymous report to CISD's KidChat hotline at (888)543-2428.
Social media post leads to shooting fears at Cinco Ranch Jr. High
Katy ISD administrators said there was no threat to Cinco Ranch Junior High after a social media post fueled rumors of a possible shooting.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning, the district said that the incident stemmed from a post made by a former student with the message, "Wednesday gone be litty."
Katy ISD police were notified and investigated the claim.
Authorities found that there was no threat to the school and that students and staff are not in danger. However, there is an extra police presence on campus.
The letter also said, in part, "We would like for parents to take this opportunity to talk with their children about the implications of posting questionable material on social media and that all images or words are taken seriously. An open line of communication is always the best tool to detect and prevent any actions that may harm others."
School officials said absences will be excused for students who stayed home as a result of the social media post.
Shooting threat against Bay City High School
Bay City ISD police said Wednesday it is investigating a threat posted to social media threatening violence against students at Bay City High School.
The post, which appears to have been sent on Snapchat, said: "Tell your friends not to go to school tomorrow I'm going to shoot up BCHS @8:00."
Police said they have no suspects and urged anyone with information to call 979-245-8500.
Snapchat post spooks students at Cypress Lakes HS
In Cy-Fair ISD, officials urged teachers and students at Cypress Lakes High School to remain vigilant after an anonymous social media post suggested there were guns on campus.
The district said Cy-Fair ISD police did not find the threat to be credible after an investigation, and said more officers were being added at the campus as a precaution.
Bathroom graffiti contains threat at Kahla Middle School
Less than four miles away, school officials say a Kahla Middle School student admitted to vandalizing a school bathroom with graffiti, including a threat.
A photo of the threat was posted to social media, causing a panic among students and parents, according to a note sent to families by Principal Virgil Maddox.
Maddox said in the letter that the student accused of making the threat came forward as Cy-Fair ISD police were investigating.
The student will be disciplined for his or her actions, Maddox said.
Non-student makes 'prank' threat against Mt. Carmel Academy
The principal of the Mt. Carmel Academy charter school in HISD said Wednesday that police were called to investigate an alleged social media threat against the school.
Police determined the post was a prank, written by a non-student, the principal said.
It was not immediately known what charges the prankster might face.
Wharton High School placed on lockout mode
In Wharton ISD, a police incident near Wharton High School forced administrators to place the campus on lockout mode.
District officials said no one was permitted to enter or exit the building until a suspect was apprehended.
The district said students will be released as scheduled.