8-month-old boy dies after being pulled from East River in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from South Street Seaport.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
A baby boy has died after being pulled from the water near South Street Seaport in Manhattan, police say.

Officers saw the 8-month-old unconscious and unresponsive lying on the embankment on the edge of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge. An eyewitness said the baby was only wearing diapers.

Police say someone waved them down around 4 p.m. Sunday. A man had jumped into the river to perform CPR on the baby.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No parents or guardians were present at the scene.


The eyewitness also said it did not appear that the baby fell in from the shore.
No signs of trauma were found on the baby. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waterwater rescuebabybaby deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
59 shot, 8 dead in Chicago since Friday
Purdue removes Papa John's founder's name from building
Dad accused of killing 2 young kids tried to kill himself
5 killed when small plane crashes at parking lot
11 children rescued from filthy compound with little food or water
Show More
Facebook testing new dating feature
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Mother seeks answers from police after daughter allegedly shot herself
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
POLICE WARNING: 'Momo Challenge' may encourage suicide
More News