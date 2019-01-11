8-month-old child in San Antonio at center of staged kidnapping believed dead, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
San Antonio police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead, and three members of his family have been charged in the case.

Police Chief William McManus says the father, grandmother and cousin of King Jay Davila have been charged in the case of the missing baby. All are in custody on evidence tampering charges.

At a Thursday night news conference, McManus said Christopher Davila is believed to have injured the child severely, then told police the boy was in a car that was stolen. McManus says Beatrice Sampayo, the child's grandmother, is suspected of disposing of the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.

RELATED: Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play

McManus says the search continues for the child's body.

Davila, who denied involvement in the child's disappearance, is charged with child endangerment.

SEE ALSO: Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babykidnappingchild abductionu.s. & worldtexas newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Man who is hearing impaired dies in SW Houston apartment fire
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
14-year-old's shooter arrested after chase in N. Houston
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Man suspected of killing California officer found dead
Show More
New software tracks users who share passwords
Minister repairs van for teen with special needs for free
Suspect who stabbed supervisor to death felt picked on
Travis Scott donates $100K to non-profit in Third Ward
Houston named a top travel destination for 2019
More News