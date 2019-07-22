8 injured when lightning strikes beach in Florida

CLEARWATER, Florida -- Fire officials say at least eight people were injured when lightning struck Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say around noon a man in his 40s was directly hit by the strike and went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in critical condition

At least four other victims are being treated in the hospital, with one person suffering from burns.

Officials say lifeguards at the beach left their towers due to bad weather just minutes before the 911 call came in.

"Beachgoers should take cover and go to a safe place when lightning and thunder are present. As a reminder, Clearwater Fire and Rescue uses the phrase: when you hear the roar, go indoors," the fire department says.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.
