8 families displaced after apartment complex erupts in flames in SW Houston

Multiple units damaged when apartment erupts in flames in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Crews say the fire happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 11600 block of Briar Forest Drive.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out, but residents are saying multiple units were destroyed.

Officials say eight families were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Red Cross is at the scene assisting the displaced families.

