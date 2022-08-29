Police searching for suspects who snatched woman's purse as she loaded groceries in her car

Surveillance footage shows the suspect's car, a black four-door, circling the area a few seconds before a man gets out and runs toward the woman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for snatching a 79-year-old woman's purse at a grocery store parking lot in southwest Houston in July.

The robbery happened on July 20 in the parking lot of a store in the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway at about 5:40 p.m.

The victim told investigators a black four-door sedan stopped next to her while loading groceries into her car, and an unknown man exited the back seat and forcibly grabbed her purse on her shoulder.

Police said the suspect then got back into the vehicle and sped off.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male, weighing 110 to 120 pounds, and is 5 foot 1 to 5 foot 2.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with black shorts with white lines on the side during the robbery, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a black Lexus circling the area seconds before the victim was robbed.

Information leading up to the arrest and charging of the suspect may result in payment of up to $5,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.