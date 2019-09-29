77-year-old woman dies after accident on East Wallisville Road

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman is dead after a major accident on East Wallisville road.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a man was driving eastbound in a pickup truck when a Toyota Camry entered his lane. He claims the Camry did not have its headlights on.

Another witness driving behind the Camry confirmed the headlights were not on, according to police.

The driver tried to avoid the Camry but the vehicles collided.

The pickup truck went into a ditch, while the Camry remained on the roadway.

The 77-year-old driver of the Camry was taken via life flight to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered a non-life threatening leg injury.
