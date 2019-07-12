76-year-old woman found dead in house fire in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 76-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Spring Friday morning.A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy responded to a burglary alarm in the 2500 block of Friar Lake Lane around 3 a.m.The deputy constable told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he couldn't get into the home because of smoke, so he had to wait for the fire department.When first responders arrived, they entered the home through the back door and found the woman dead near the door. They believe she was trying to escape.Firefighters say there were no working smoking detectors in the home. They're encouraging everyone to check their smoke detectors at least once a month.