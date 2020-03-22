75-year-old with dementia missing from Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old man from the Greater East End neighborhood after he was last seen early Sunday morning.

Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez was seen just after midnight at his home in the 7500 block of Avenue E, authorities said.

Ramirez-Gonzalez has been diagnosed with dementia, according to Houston police. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats, and black shoes.

If you've seen Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez, call the Houston Police Dept. at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.
