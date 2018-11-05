75 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Montgomery County

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it made 75 arrests during an undercover prostitution operation in the last two weeks of October.

Detectives and agents from multiple law enforcement agencies said they also identified five victims who were either forced or coerced into prostitution during the sting.

The sheriff's office said deputies were actively working to save human trafficking victims while proactively addressing prostitution in the county.

All five victims and a 16-year-old identified as a runaway during "Operation Cross County' are receiving support services, the sheriff's office said.

