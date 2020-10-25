1 dead in shooting at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died early Sunday in a shooting while camping at the Texas Renaissance Festival.It happened just after midnight at the campgrounds at the theme park.A man was taken into custody, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.It wasn't clear what led to the shooting.An image of the area posted on Facebook showed deputies investigating the scene at a tent camping site on the grounds.There was no word on the victim's identity or whether the person in custody was a relative.The Texas Renaissance Festival hosts thousands of people each year for nine weekends in the fall and offers camping accommodations for overnight guests.The festival appeared to remain open Sunday and did not appear to be impacted by the investigation.The event returned this year with a limit on park capacity and required social distancing guidelines. A fire destroyed multiple booths inside the park during the first weekend of operation. No one was injured in that fire.