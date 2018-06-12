$10K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in neck inside his apartment

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx --
Police are searching for a killer after a man in his 70s was stabbed to death shortly after winning the lottery.

Owen Dillard, 73, lived in his apartment for years, according to neighbors, and he was well-known and loved in this community in the Bronx.

His vicious murder has left people shocked and saddened as police continue to hunt for his killer.

Police were first called to Dillard's apartment around 8:30 p.m. Monday, after his fiancé found him stabbed in the neck multiple times.

When medics arrived he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family members say Dillard had recently hit the lottery for $10,000.

Neighbors say he was a friendly familiar face in the community and he had no enemies, his sudden loss has left those who knew him well heartbroken.

"For him to die like this shouldn't stay in vain, because D was a sweet old man and everybody knows that. So I just pray to God that whoever did this they find them ASAP," said Edna Baez, a relative.

"They were all heartbroken, crying, it was a traumatic experience for them, everyone loved him," said neighbor Kayla Pagan.

This is still a very active and ongoing investigation. So far, police have not identified a motive.
