73-year-old accused of exposing himself to kids at Seabrook library

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 73-year-old man was arrested for exposing himself to children at a library in Seabrook.Witnesses called police saying a man was exposing himself inside Evelyn Meador Library on Jan 14.Police identified the suspect as Richard Morgan.The next day, an officer investigating the incident saw Morgan inside the library exposing himself again. Police promptly arrested Morgan and charged him with indecency with a child.Morgan has been released on bond.