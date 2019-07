EMBED >More News Videos Lieutenant Hoover with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 spoke about the incident on the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 72-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon on Lodge Creek Drive.Authorities say the man was mowing his lawn when he heard a gunshot.When he looked around to see what it was, he noticed he had been shot in the leg.According to a Lieutenant Hoover with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.Authorities say they identified a possible suspect after recovering a weapon and other evidence.