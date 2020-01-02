Broadcast Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV ABC13 located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist. The ideal candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends (i.e. Media over IP, Cloud Solutions). This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of a diverse team. The ideal candidate must excel in our departmental foundations of communication, customer service, accountability, planning and preparation, and responsiveness.
Responsibilities
Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the broadcast and production facility
Installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipment
Interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians
Responding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone calls
Testing and updating software
Leading projects for new system installations
Adhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure
Facility support
Completing regular training and continuing education
All other duties as assigned
Basic Qualifications
Ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays
Must be willing to occasionally be on call or work overtime
Clear and professional communication skills required due to frequent interaction with end users
Strong maintenance and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, software, and servers
Excellent organizational, documentation, and writing skills required
Possess a high standard for quality of work
Be able to perform and prioritize at a high level while working in an extremely fast-paced and often unpredictable production environment
A positive attitude and willingness to learn is essential
Preferred Qualifications
Advanced knowledge of new and traditional television broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, routers, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems
Knowledge of IT networks, enterprise software platforms, switches, cloud technologies, and virtual machines
Experience in installation and implementation of broadcast and IT systems
Proven track record managing minor projects
Encyclopedic recall of obscure movie quotes a plus
Experience using AutoCAD and Microsoft Visio preferred
Experience with the following platforms/technologies: Dalet, Overdrive, Cisco, Imagine
A+ experience or certification
CCNA certification
AWS Cloud Fundamentals certification
Must be able to lift 50lbs
Required Education/Experience
Associate degree in a television, engineering, or IT related field, or at least three years' experience in television or IT related industry.
