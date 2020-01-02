Broadcast Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV ABC13 located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist. The ideal candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends (i.e. Media over IP, Cloud Solutions). This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of a diverse team. The ideal candidate must excel in our departmental foundations of communication, customer service, accountability, planning and preparation, and responsiveness.

Responsibilities

Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the broadcast and production facility

Installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipment

Interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians

Responding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone calls

Testing and updating software

Leading projects for new system installations

Adhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure

Facility support

Completing regular training and continuing education

All other duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays

Must be willing to occasionally be on call or work overtime

Clear and professional communication skills required due to frequent interaction with end users

Strong maintenance and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, software, and servers

Excellent organizational, documentation, and writing skills required

Possess a high standard for quality of work

Be able to perform and prioritize at a high level while working in an extremely fast-paced and often unpredictable production environment

A positive attitude and willingness to learn is essential

Preferred Qualifications

Advanced knowledge of new and traditional television broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, routers, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems

Knowledge of IT networks, enterprise software platforms, switches, cloud technologies, and virtual machines

Experience in installation and implementation of broadcast and IT systems

Proven track record managing minor projects

Encyclopedic recall of obscure movie quotes a plus

Experience using AutoCAD and Microsoft Visio preferred

Experience with the following platforms/technologies: Dalet, Overdrive, Cisco, Imagine

A+ experience or certification

CCNA certification

AWS Cloud Fundamentals certification

Must be able to lift 50lbs

Required Education/Experience

Associate degree in a television, engineering, or IT related field, or at least three years' experience in television or IT related industry.

Apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability