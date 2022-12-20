Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old man, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, went missing in northwest Houston on Saturday, according to police.

Authorities are searching for Jackie Thomas, who was reportedly last seen in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane.

It is unclear what Thomas was wearing or which way he was leaving Acres Homes.

Police describe Thomas as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information about Thomas' whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.