CHILD SHOT

7-year-old shot in west Harris Co. expected to recover, HCSO says

Child shot in west Harris Co. and transported by Life Flight, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 7-year-old who was shot in west Harris County is expected to recover, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.


Deputies say right before 2 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.

According to deputies, the child was transported to an area hospital by Life Flight and underwent surgery.



The child is currently in stable condition.
