Update on Big Horn shooting: 7 year old will pull through. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 9, 2018

@HCSOTexas responded to a call at 20000 Little Bighorn. Info is preliminary, but we do know a child (approx 7 years) was shot and has been life-flighted to hospital in unknown condition. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5m6htmBijc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2018

Update on Big Horn shooting scene (Katy area): the child is in surgery, seems like he will survive. Keep him in your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2018

A 7-year-old who was shot in west Harris County is expected to recover, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say right before 2 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.According to deputies, the child was transported to an area hospital by Life Flight and underwent surgery.The child is currently in stable condition.