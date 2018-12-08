HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 7-year-old who was shot in west Harris County is expected to recover, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Update on Big Horn shooting: 7 year old will pull through.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 9, 2018
Deputies say right before 2 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.
@HCSOTexas responded to a call at 20000 Little Bighorn. Info is preliminary, but we do know a child (approx 7 years) was shot and has been life-flighted to hospital in unknown condition. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5m6htmBijc— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2018
According to deputies, the child was transported to an area hospital by Life Flight and underwent surgery.
Update on Big Horn shooting scene (Katy area): the child is in surgery, seems like he will survive. Keep him in your prayers.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2018
The child is currently in stable condition.