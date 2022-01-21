'They knew exactly where to go': W. Houston apartment complex residents targeted by burglar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of a luxury apartment complex off Woodway and the 610 Loop said they hope surveillance video will help nab the people involved in a Christmas burglary spree.Houston police said a total of five units at 7 Riverway were broken into on Dec. 21, 2021. Four of the units were all next to each other on the 20th floor."Somebody was tipped off somewhere," said Kim Shirling, one of the victims. "They literally followed someone in the garage. They knew exactly where to go, where there were no cameras, and they walked 20 flights of stairs to the 20th floor knowing my neighbors were all at work and that I was gone."Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a tall, thin man wearing a dark sweatshirt with a distinctive white logo. He is seen carrying a bag in his hand and leaving through the garage. Video also shows a Toyota truck, believed to be the vehicle the suspect was in, driving away.Shirling said she is especially frustrated because on Dec. 21, she spoke with management, telling them she was out of town and asked someone to give staff a delivery of cookies she had received. Hours later, her unit and her neighbors' units were all broken into."Nobody from the management company called me and said 'Hey, bad news, you got broken into,'" Shirling said.Lincoln Properties, which owns 7 Riverway, told ABC13 it was aware of the burglaries but did not have an official statement to release.There was a similar burglary spree around Christmas time in 2017. During that spree, police said they believe a key fob was used to break into several units.This time, Shirling and her neighbors have their theories, but Houston police have made no arrests. Meanwhile, all the victims have now installed doorbell cameras.Shirling is going a step further."I just paid to move in here and now I'm having to pay to move out because it's not safe," she said.