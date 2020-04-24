7 people shot, 3 killed in violent night of shootings across Houston

Shooting: 4700 Ward. Prelim info: 4 people shot, only 1 conscious. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent night across Houston left seven people wounded in four shootings.The worst of the bunch involved an ambush on a southeast Houston apartment, where four people were shot and three were killed.The shooting happened off Calhoun and Ward around 1:10 a.m.Police say two men barged into an upstairs apartment, shooting all four people inside.Two men and one woman died at the scene, and an additional male victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.Earlier Friday morning, a man says he was randomly shot while driving on the North Loop.He told officers a Honda Accord with several men inside pulled up and shot him in the shoulder.The man pulled into a gas station for help around 12:30 a.m. on the North Loop near Homestead.Video from the scene shows bullets ripped through the passenger side of the car.On Houston's south side, police are looking for a gunman who shot a man while he was riding his bike.The shooting happened off Eastwood near Ward Street.The victim told investigators we saw a man in a van get upset with a woman, and then started shooting.That's when the victims says he was hit in the rear end. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Finally, another random shooting occurred on 288 near MacGregor around 9:55 p.m. where the victim told police his car was randomly targeted.The man was struck in the back, but is expected to survive.All four overnight shootings occurred within about three hours of each other.