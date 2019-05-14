7 kids rescued from hot car after 4-year-old calls 911

WALDORF, Maryland -- A boy called 911 to report that he and six other children had been left in a car in Maryland with the windows rolled up and the motor not running.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the children ranged in age from 2 to 4 years old, and it's plausible that it was the eldest who called 911 Friday. The boy told authorities that the children were hot and didn't know where they were.

Deputies traced the call to a Waldorf shopping center and helped the kids. Deputies say the driver arrived about 10 minutes later, having already been gone for about 20 minutes. The driver, a mother of two who was babysitting five other kids, was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandhot caru.s. & worldchild in car
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News