7 injured reported in suspected terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV -- At least seven people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The agency suspects terror as a motive in the incident.

Two people were in critical condition, two in moderate condition and one lightly injured, the Israeli emergency services spokesperson said in an updated statement.

The shooting incident took place on Yerushalayim Street in Tel Aviv.

The shooting took place just prior to a large missile launch from Iran into Israel. About 250 missiles were expected to be launched at four targets in Israel, including central Israel, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

