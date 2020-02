@HCSOTexas units are responding to a flea market at 8712 Airline. Very preliminary info: 7 people shot and being transported to hospitals. Scene remains active. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/o3ZdOQzJN8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sherrif Ed Gonzalez and HPD are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening at 8712 Airline in a north Houston flea market.Gonzalez said the crime scene remains active, although none of the seven victim's are critically wounded.A man was detained on the scene.