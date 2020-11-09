7 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent 24 hours across the Houston area involved several different shootings that left seven people dead. Here's what we know about each investigation so far.

SOUTH POST OAK



A warehouse owner in southwest Houston opened fire at a person trying to rob him late Sunday night. According to Houston police, the owner was assaulted by a robbery suspect armed with a metal pipe and gun at around 11:45 p.m. in the 14000 block of South Post Oak Boulevard.

The 29-year-old business owner shot the robber multiple times, killing the suspect, police said. The victim suffered injuries to his arm and head.

Harris County prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury.

READ MORE: Warehouse owner shoots and kills possible trespasser, police say

MONTROSE BOULEVARD



Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found dead on a sidewalk at 4200 Montrose Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. There's no known suspect in the case.

TOWN PARK DRIVE - SOUTHWEST HOUSTON



Houston police said a man was found shot to death in an elementary school parking lot Monday morning near the West Sam Houston Parkway.

The man was found just before the start of the school day at Collins Elementary. Investigators believe the death is unrelated to the campus.

READ MORE: Man's body found in parking lot of Collins Elementary School in Alief ISD

Detectives said the victim was a Hispanic male in his 20s. A passerby reportedly heard gunshots in the area before police discovered the man's body.

YELLOWSTONE BOULEVARD



Houston police detained a possible suspect after two men were found stabbed in the 5100 block of Yellowstone Blvd., near MLK Blvd., at about 8 a.m. One of the victims died. There's no word on any motive in the case.

ALABAMA STREET NEAR THIRD WARD



Houston police said a man, who was known for hanging around the area, was shot to death in front of a food store Monday afternoon.

Commander for HPD's South Central Patrol Caroleta Johnson told Eyewitness News the man was with a group of people at the time of the shooting.

She said the victim was shot several times. Johnson described the suspect as a man in his 40s who is also known to hang around the area. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with long sleeves and a red and white beanie.

She said he is known to carry a colostomy bag and rides a black bicycle.

NORTH FREEWAY



An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer was shot and killed in north Houston, according to Houston police. A heavy police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside the motel.

Details about what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained are unknown. A witness at the scene who heard the gunshots told ABC13 he saw the officer running toward the motel after shots were fired.

READ MORE: Houston police officer shot and killed in north Houston, HPD says

KUYKEHDAHL AND W RANKIN ROAD



Houston police is investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston near Kuykehdahl and W Rankin Road.

According to a tweet posted on the Houston Police Department's Twitter account, a SWAT team along with K-9 units are searching for a man they say shot a woman to death near a business in the area.

READ MORE: Deadly shooting in north Houston is latest in string of homicides

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissouri citydeadly shootinghouston police departmentshots firedteen killedwoman killedshootingchild killedman killedperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Deadly shooting in north Houston is latest in string of homicides
What's at stake as SCOTUS weighs future of Obamacare this week
What to know about process to launch a presidential transition
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Theta forms in Atlantic, record-breaking 29th storm in 2020
Show More
Girl loses student council race, but turns sorrow into big donation
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
City of Pasadena honors country singer Mickey Gilley
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
HISD board to consider Grenita Lathan as permanent superintendent
More TOP STORIES News