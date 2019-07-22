68-year-old woman severely burned in Spring house fire dies, fire officials say

HCFMO has been notified that the 68-year-old female who was taken to the hospital in critical condition has passed away. Investigators are still working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 22, 2019

#update investigators are encountering hoarder conditions inside the home. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 22, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 68-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Spring.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says crews responded to the fire in the 22500 block of Leafygate Drive in Spring.Authorities say the elderly woman was transported to the hospital with severe burns.A second woman was transported to the hospital out of precautionary measures, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.Crews are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.Investigators did report that they encountered hoarder conditions inside the home.