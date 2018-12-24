The body of a man was discovered after a fire erupted inside the kitchen of a southwest Houston home.The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. in the 12200 block of Millbanks Drive near Amberwick.Houston Fire Department said crews responded to a call about a person possibly trapped inside the home.When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the kitchen and the body of a 68-year-old man inside.Neighbors said the man lived by himself inside the home and had "a lot of medical problems."Investigators believed the victim was trying to put out the fire when he died.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.