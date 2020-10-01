16-year-old dies after home invasion shooting in NE Harris County

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot to death late Wednesday in what deputies believe may have been a home invasion in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

It happened some time around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of St. Charles Dr. in Barrett at a home where the boy had been visiting.

An adult at the home had left the 16-year-old inside while he went to get food. When he returned, he found the boy had been shot, according to the Harris County Sherrif's Office.



The adult attempted to perform CPR on the boy but authorities said he died at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. The mobile home's door appeared to have been broken into, HCSO said.

Investigators spent the morning looking for surveillance video nearby to find more about the shooter.

The man and the 16-year-old were believed to have been friends, investigators said.

There was no word on the victim's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crosbyhome invasionfatal shootinghomicideteen shotteen killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Judge directs not guilty verdict over toxic fire at Crosby plant
HPD officer injured in 2018 golf cart accident dies
Electricity Relief Program ends for nearly 600,000 Texans
Katy Tigers star Bronson McClelland withdraws from school
2 more fronts on the way to Houston
Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule
Show More
Woman last seen in W. Houston missing for nearly 2 weeks
Houston Arboretum herds in 120 goats for lawn care
Houston ISD high school football is back with spectator limits
HUZZAH! Texas Renaissance Festival to open with changes
James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Heat with 1-0 series lead
More TOP STORIES News