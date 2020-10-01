16-year-old dies after home invasion shooting in NE Harris County

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to the 400 block of St Charles Dr. Upon arrival units found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xYi2ore3n2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 1, 2020

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot to death late Wednesday in what deputies believe may have been a home invasion in northeast Harris County, authorities said.It happened some time around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of St. Charles Dr. in Barrett at a home where the boy had been visiting.An adult at the home had left the 16-year-old inside while he went to get food. When he returned, he found the boy had been shot, according to the Harris County Sherrif's Office.The adult attempted to perform CPR on the boy but authorities said he died at the scene.Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. The mobile home's door appeared to have been broken into, HCSO said.Investigators spent the morning looking for surveillance video nearby to find more about the shooter.The man and the 16-year-old were believed to have been friends, investigators said.There was no word on the victim's identity.