MISSING WOMAN

Catherine Czajkowski, a 66-year-old woman with medical condition, missing in NW Harris Co.

Deputies say Catherine Czajkowski was last seen in the 11000 block of Canyon Brook Court on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies need your help finding a missing woman in northwest Harris County.

Catherine Czajkowski was last seen Thursday in the 11000 block of Canyon Brook Court. This is near Fallbrook Drive and North Eldridge Parkway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Czajkowski has a serious medical condition that requires medication.

She is 5'6", 230 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. We do not know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen this woman, call the Harris County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
