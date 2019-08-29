65-year-old man with dementia missing in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday in southwest Houston.David Gosser was last seen at his home around 2 p.m. in the 8400 block of Quail View Drive.Gosser stands at 6'2, weighs 190 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes.He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, yellow hospital socks and gray shoes.If you know where he is, call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.