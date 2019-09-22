missing woman

62-year-old Porter woman missing now for 5 days

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A 62-year-old woman with cognitive impairment has been missing in Porter for five days, and deputies need your help finding her.

Linda Field was last seen Tuesday at 18303 Teton in Porter, driving away in a red 1999 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate 2GCDH.

Deputies believe the woman's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Field stands at 5'3", 130 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with flowers, black sweatpants with possible letters "U Love," and sandals.

If you have seen her, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-3456.
