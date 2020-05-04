WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Make Your Nomination for Community Strong!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Do you know someone who is Community Strong? Fill out the form below and let us know why they deserve to be featured in our next segment!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
community strong
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dave Ward has returned home today after stay in the hospital
Ex-Pasadena cop accused of sexually assaulting child
Runaway boat on Clear Lake ends up in family's front yard
1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in crash near 288
How the nation's meat supply could impact Houston stores
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Show More
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
All but $300k of Harris Co.'s $10M business loans paid out
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
More TOP STORIES News