Harris Co. commissioner touts business that got SBA loan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia is expected to give an update on a small business loan program that was launched last month when the coronavirus pandemic intensified in the Houston area.

Garcia is due to speak at 1:30 p.m. regarding the $10 million Small Business Economic Assistance Loan Program.

Led by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, the program aimed to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic by offering zero-interest, forgivable loans up to $25,000 to meet ordinary and necessary operating expenses and obligations.

After its launch, however, the program closed in 24 hours due to high demand.

Additionally, the federal government opened a larger small business loan program that also emptied out due to high demand.
