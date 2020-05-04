HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia is expected to give an update on a small business loan program that was launched last month when the coronavirus pandemic intensified in the Houston area.
Garcia is due to speak at 1:30 p.m. regarding the $10 million Small Business Economic Assistance Loan Program.
Led by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, the program aimed to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic by offering zero-interest, forgivable loans up to $25,000 to meet ordinary and necessary operating expenses and obligations.
After its launch, however, the program closed in 24 hours due to high demand.
Additionally, the federal government opened a larger small business loan program that also emptied out due to high demand.
Harris Co. commissioner touts business that got SBA loan
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News